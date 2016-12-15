版本:
BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc directors approved an increase in quarterly dividend

Dec 15 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc :

* Urstadt biddle properties inc - directors approved an increase in quarterly dividend rate declared for its common stock and class a common stock

* Urstadt biddle properties inc - quarterly dividend rate declared for common stock was increased to $0.235 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

