BRIEF-Mayne Pharma says multiple US states commenced legal proceedings against Mayne

Dec 16 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd -

* Multiple US states commenced legal proceedings in United States District Court Of Connecticut against number of US generic companies including Mayne

* Board continues to believe investigations and legal proceedings will not have a material impact on its future earnings

* US states allege co engaged in conduct in doxycycline hyclate delayed-release market with heritage pharmaceuticals that was anti- competitive

* No assurance can be given as to timing or outcome of investigation or legal proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

