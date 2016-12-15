版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 07:23 BJT

BRIEF-Intrepid Potash engages investment bank pursuant to noteholder agreement

Dec 15 Intrepid Potash Inc :

* Intrepid potash engages investment bank pursuant to noteholder agreement

* Engaged cantor fitzgerald & co. To assist in assessing potential strategic alternatives available to intrepid

* Intrepid Potash inc - potential strategic alternatives could include sale of intrepid or some or all of intrepid's assets. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

