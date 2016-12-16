版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 09:43 BJT

BRIEF-Sanofi in advanced talks to buy Actelion- Bloomberg, citing sources

Dec 16 (Reuters) -

* Sanofi said to be in advanced talks to buy drugmaker Actelion, companies discussing price of about $275 per actelion share- bloomberg, citing sources Source text : bloom.bg/2hBpWjW

