2016年 12月 16日

BRIEF-Saputo reports an employee fatality at its Trenton facility

Dec 15 Saputo Inc :

* Saputo reports an employee fatality at its Trenton facility

* Says it contacted police, emergency services who responded to situation, co cooperating fully with authorities investigating situation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

