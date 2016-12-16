BRIEF-Albertsons recalls certain bakery products due to possible Salmonella contamination

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Albertsons Companies Inc :
* says co and Safeway in Oregon, Washington and northern Idaho are voluntarily recalling bakery products made with Valley Milk Powder
* Dawn Food Products used recalled milk product in custard mix, which was supplied to Albertsons and Safeway for use in bakery products
* Says Valley Milk Products has voluntarily recalled milk product due to possible Salmonella contamination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.