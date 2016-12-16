BRIEF-Albertsons recalls certain bakery products due to possible Salmonella contamination

Dec 15 Albertsons Companies Inc :

* says co and Safeway in Oregon, Washington and northern Idaho are voluntarily recalling bakery products made with Valley Milk Powder

* Dawn Food Products used recalled milk product in custard mix, which was supplied to Albertsons and Safeway for use in bakery products

* Says Valley Milk Products has voluntarily recalled milk product due to possible Salmonella contamination