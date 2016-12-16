版本:
BRIEF-Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for itraconazole capsules

Dec 16 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for itraconazole capsules

* Itraconazole capsules are indicated for the treatment of blastomycosis, histoplasmosis and aspergillosis

