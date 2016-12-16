BRIEF-National Australia Bank says about 60,000 migrant banking account details also sent to the wrong e-mail

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 16 National Australia Bank Ltd :
* written to customers migrated to Australia,on accounts established via bank's migrant banking team while they resided overseas
* error does not impact customers who set up an account in Australia
* email included customer information such as a name, address, email address, bsb and account number - website
* notified and working with industry regulators, including office of the Australian Information Commissioner and ASIC of error
* notified customers that email confirming their account had been established was also sent in error to incorrect email address
* says is reaching out to approximately 60,000 migrant banking customers to notify them about this error
* error caused by human error, identified following internal checks and as soon as co realised what had happened, co took action
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.