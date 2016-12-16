版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 15:02 BJT

BRIEF-Citi Singapore receives trust business license to expand in Singapore

Dec 16 Citi Singapore:

* Says has received a trust business license to expand its trustee services for collective investment schemes in Singapore Further company coverage:

