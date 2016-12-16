BRIEF-UK's CMA provisionally finds Actavis UK has broken competition law

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 UK's Competition and Markets Authority
* Has provisionally found that Actavis UK has broken competition law by charging excessive prices to NHS for hydrocortisone tablets.
* Actavis UK raised price of 10mg hydrocortisone tablets by over 12,000 pct compared to branded version of drug sold by a different co prior to April 2008
* Company also increased price of 20mg hydrocortisone tablets by nearly 9,500 pct compared to previous branded price Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.