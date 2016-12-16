BRIEF-UK's CMA provisionally finds Actavis UK has broken competition law

Dec 16 UK's Competition and Markets Authority

* Has provisionally found that Actavis UK has broken competition law by charging excessive prices to NHS for hydrocortisone tablets.

* Actavis UK raised price of 10mg hydrocortisone tablets by over 12,000 pct compared to branded version of drug sold by a different co prior to April 2008

* Company also increased price of 20mg hydrocortisone tablets by nearly 9,500 pct compared to previous branded price