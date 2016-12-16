BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma says co became aware of complaint from numerous states filed in Connecticut

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd :
* says co became aware of complaint from numerous states filed in Connecticut
* says received subpoena in mar 2016 requesting non-product specific information
* says have not received any further requests for information or subpoenas after March 2016 subpoena
* says sales of Glyburide by our US subsidiary is not material Source text (bit.ly/2hALPlP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.