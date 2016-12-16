BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma says co became aware of complaint from numerous states filed in Connecticut

Dec 16 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd :

* says co became aware of complaint from numerous states filed in Connecticut

* says received subpoena in mar 2016 requesting non-product specific information

* says have not received any further requests for information or subpoenas after March 2016 subpoena

* says sales of Glyburide by our US subsidiary is not material Source text (bit.ly/2hALPlP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)