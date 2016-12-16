版本:
BRIEF-Vodafone Group announces completion of Vodafone Thuis sale

Dec 16 Vodafone Group Plc

* Completion of sale of Vodafone Thuis

* For an undisclosed sum

* confirmed completion of sale by Vodafone Libertel B.V. of its consumer fixed business to T-Mobile Netherlands Holding B.V.

* Merger between Vodafone Netherlands and Ziggo is expected to complete at end of December 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

