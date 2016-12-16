BRIEF-SPI Energy buys 50 pct stake in two Japanese solar projects

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 16 Spi Energy Co Ltd :
* SPI Energy Co., Ltd. acquired equity interest in 3.98 MW solar projects in Japan
* acquired 50% equity interest in two solar projects in Japan
* Says projects are expected to complete and connect to grid by Q3 of 2018
* Located about 50 kms east of Tokyo in Chiba Prefecture, each with capacity of 1.99 mw, are currently under construction
* Projects are eligible for feed-in-tariff for 20 years upon completion and connection to grid
* Projects are under certain power purchase agreement with Tokyo Electric Power Company
* Says company and EAG plans to sell its stakes in projects to a third party by Q1 of 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.