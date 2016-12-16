BRIEF-Gentherm says board authorizes a stock repurchase program

Dec 16 Gentherm Inc -

* Gentherm Inc says it had entered into an amendment to its credit facility, effective December 15, 2016

* Company announced today that its board of directors had authorized a stock repurchase program

* Amendment to increase aggregate principal amount available for borrowing under company's revolving credit line from $250 million to $350 million

* Under three-year program, Gentherm may repurchase, from time to time, up to $100 million of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: