BRIEF-Gentherm says board authorizes a stock repurchase program

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Gentherm Inc -
* Gentherm Inc says it had entered into an amendment to its credit facility, effective December 15, 2016
* Company announced today that its board of directors had authorized a stock repurchase program
* Amendment to increase aggregate principal amount available for borrowing under company's revolving credit line from $250 million to $350 million
* Under three-year program, Gentherm may repurchase, from time to time, up to $100 million of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.