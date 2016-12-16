版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Costco's CEO W. Craig Jelinek's compensation for 2016 $6.5 mln

Dec 16 Costco Wholesale Corp

* Costco Wholesale Corp - CEO W. Craig Jelinek's 2016 total compensation was $6.5 million versus $6.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Costco Wholesale Corp - Chairman Jeffrey H. Brotman's 2016 total compensation was $6.5 million versus $6.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2hCx9jQ) Further company coverage:

