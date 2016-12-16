版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Paratek Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf of upto $225 mln

Dec 16 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $225 million - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2hCsyxR) Further company coverage:

