BRIEF-GulfMark Offshore entered into amendment no. 1 to securities purchase agreement dated Nov 23 with MFP Partners, Franklin Mutual Advisers

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 16 GulfMark Offshore Inc
* GulfMark Offshore says on Dec 15, co entered into amendment no. 1 to securities purchase agreement dated nov 23 with MFP Partners, Franklin Mutual Advisers
* Amendment includes adding an additional six month extension option to new revolving credit facility
* Agreement amendment includes increase size of new revolving credit facility from $100 million to $115 million
* GulfMark Offshore says as per amendment no. 1, co to issue, sell 50,000 shares of series a convertible preferred stock for cash purchase price of $50 million
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.