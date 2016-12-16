版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日

BRIEF-Advancepierre Foods intends to increase quarterly dividend from $0.14 per share to $0.16 per share

Dec 16 Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc -

* Intends to increase regular quarterly dividend of company from $0.14 per share to $0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

