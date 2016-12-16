版本:
BRIEF-Omnicom receives subpoenas from DoJ antitrust division

Dec 16 Omnicom Group Inc -

* Company's two units got subpoenas concerning ongoing investigation of video production and post-production practices in advertising industry

* Received subpoenas from U.S. Department of Justice antitrust division

* Co's outside legal counsel has contacted representatives of antitrust division and company is fully cooperating with investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

