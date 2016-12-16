版本:
BRIEF-Global Dividend announces special distribution to holders

Dec 16 Global Dividend Growers Income Fund -

* A special distribution will be made to holders of record as at close of business on December 31, 2016

* It is expected that special distribution will be approximately $0.30 per unit

* Special distribution is in addition to regular monthly distributions of $0.055 per trust unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

