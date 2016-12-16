版本:
2016年 12月 16日

BRIEF-Multiq International receives order from North America

Dec 16 Multiq International AB :

* New order for monitors from north american gaming company

* Order is worth 3.5 million Swedish crowns ($375,000) and delivery is expected for Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3690 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

