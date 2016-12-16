版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-Cobalt Power commences line cutting program on Smith Cobalt property

Dec 16 Cobalt Power Group Inc -

* Commencement of a line cutting program on Smith Cobalt property

* Glen McBride Exploration Services has been contracted to undertake line cutting portion of program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

