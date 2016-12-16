版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-Europea's CHMP recommends Merck's Keytruda for lung cancer treatment

Dec 16 Merck & Co Inc

* European medicines agency's chmp recommends Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (nsclc) whose tumors have high pd-l1 expression with no egfr or alk positive

* Merck & Co Inc - final decision regarding keytruda by european commission is expected in q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐