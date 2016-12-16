版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of Pfizer's lifmior drug

Dec 16 European Medicines Agency:

* Recommends approval of Pfizer's lifmior (Etanercept) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gItj6L) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐