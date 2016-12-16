版本:
BRIEF-Marathon's board approves amendment to company's amended, restated bylaws

Dec 16 Marathon Petroleum Corp

* Marathon Petroleum - Amendment to establish January 9, 2017 as date by which a stockholder must submit any director nomination

* Marathon Petroleum - Board approved an amendment to company's amended, restated bylaws, effective Dec. 16, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2hrBKHk) Further company coverage:

