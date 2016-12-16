版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Oceanic Iron Ore settles $100,000 2016 advance royalty payment to SPG royalties

Dec 16 Oceanic Iron Ore Corp

* Oceanic Iron Ore Corp - issuance of 500,000 common shares of co from treasury as settlement of $100,000 2016 advance royalty payment to SPG Royalties

* Oceanic Iron Ore - settlement of advance royalty payment pursuant to terms of amendment in respect of royalty agreement with SPG announced on Dec 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

