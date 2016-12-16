版本:
BRIEF-Novelion Therapeutics' subsidiary launches Juxtapid(lomitapide) in Japan

Dec 16 Novelion Therapeutics Inc

* Novelion Therapeutics' subsidiary launches Juxtapid (lomitapide) in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

