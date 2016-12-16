版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 02:19 BJT

BRIEF-Cogint files for potential common stock offering of up to 1.3 mln - SEC filing

Dec 16 Cogint Inc

* Cogint files for potential common stock offering of up to 1.3 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2gJxm2s) Further company coverage:

