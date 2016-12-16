BRIEF-Honeywell International CFO says seeing more positive sentiment from oil and gas customers - Conf Call

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Honeywell International Inc
* CFO says "2016 was a peak year for aero OEM incentives and this will become a modest tailwind for us in 2017 and beyond"
* CFO says seeing more positive sentiment from customers overall, and signs of a slight recovery, in oil and gas
* CFO says assuming modest increase in U.S. defense spending in 2017
* CFO says expect to continue to grow in excess of GDP in high growth regions, most notably in India and China
* CFO says Mexico is an "attractive large market and it's one of many high growth regions that are very important to us"
* COO says expects co's software business units to grow at double-digit compounded annual growth rate over next five yrs
* CFO says, in commercial aviation, continue to see a healthy aftermarket, particularly in the air transport space, but a more challenging OEM market
* CFO says OEM revenue and business and general aviation will be down double digits in 2017 as most platforms face a soft market for new jets
* CFO says, longer term, by late 2018 or 2019, anticipate a return to growth in business and general aviation OEM revenue as markets improve
* CFO says assuming global GDP growth of 2.5 percent in 2017, slightly lower than IHS's global insights projection of 2.8 percent
* CFO says capex to modestly decline in 2017, and then "more significantly" in 2018 Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.