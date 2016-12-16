版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 23:53 BJT

BRIEF-Trivago's American Depository Shares open at $11.20 in debut

Dec 16 (Reuters) -

* Trivago's American Depository Shares open at $11.20 in debut, above IPO price of $11.00 per ADS Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

