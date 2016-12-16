BRIEF-Wilan subsidiary enters into agreement with TCL

Dec 16 Wi-lan Inc

* Wilan subsidiary enters into agreement with TCL

* Wi-lan Inc says Unit entered into a patent license agreement with TCL communication technology holdings ltd

* Wi-Lan Inc- consideration to be paid to Wilan and all other terms of settlement are confidential

* Wi-Lan Inc - patent portfolio covers technology that allows wearable devices to track movement of human body during different activities