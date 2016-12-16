版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 21:54 BJT

BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences and Ers Genomics announce global agreement

Dec 16 Crispr Therapeutics Ag -

* Crispr Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences and Ers Genomics announce global agreement on the foundational intellectual property for CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology

* Parties commit to maintain and coordinate prosecution, defense and enforcement of CRISPR/Cas9 foundational patent portfolio worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

