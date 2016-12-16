版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Raytheon to produce new F-16 modular mission computer upgrade

Dec 16 Raytheon Co

* Raytheon co says U.S. Air Force selected co to develop and produce its new F-16 modular mission computer upgrade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

