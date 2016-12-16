版本:
BRIEF-Rogers partners with Comcast to bring customers X1 next-gen IPTV service

Dec 16 Rogers Communications Inc

* Rogers Partners with Comcast to bring Rogers customers X1 next-gen IPTV service

* Rogers Communications Inc- expects to launch - IPTV service in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

