版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 21:53 BJT

BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises extends tender offer for outstanding shares of Federal-Mogul

Dec 16 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces extension of tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation at $9.25 per share in cash

* Icahn Enterprises LP - Cash tender offer has been extended to January 4, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐