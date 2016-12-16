版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Limoneira says declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per common share

Dec 16 Limoneira Co

* Limoneira co says declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per common share

* New dividend represents an annualized amount of $0.22, which is 10% greater than fiscal year 2016 dividend of $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐