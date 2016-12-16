BRIEF-Ophthotech determined to implement reduction in personnel to focus on updated business plan

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Ophthotech Corp :
* Ophthotech Corp - determined to stop treating patients who are in second twelve months of both its phase 3 clinical trials
* Ophthotech Corp - determined to stop treating patients in its additional clinical trials evaluating potential additional benefits of fovista
* Ophthotech - determined to implement a reduction in personnel to focus on an updated business plan involving an expected workforce of about 20 to 30 employees
* Ophthotech Corp - reduction in personnel is expected to involve approximately 125 to 135 employees
* Ophthotech - substantially complete reduction in personnel during first and second quarters of 2017 as part of implementing its updated business plan Source text (bit.ly/2hBXTDn) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.