BRIEF-Amgen receives positive response from EMA for its single-dose delivery injection Repatha

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Amgen Inc -
* Top-line results from approximately 27,500-patient event-driven fourier study are anticipated in q1 of 2017
* Amgen Inc - "effect of repatha on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not yet been determined"
* CHMP of EMA has adopted positive opinion for extension to marketing authorization of new 420 mg single-dose delivery option for repatha
* Repatha amd will be available in europe during 2017 depending on reimbursement requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.