BRIEF-SPX Flow says co, units entered into amendment to existing credit agreement

Dec 16 SPX Flow Inc

* SPX Flow Inc - on December 16, 2016, co, units entered into amendment to co's existing credit agreement, dated as of Sept 1, 2015-sec filing

* SPX Flow Inc - second amendment amended existing credit agreement to provide for a period of covenant relief through December 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

