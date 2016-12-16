BRIEF-NY A.G. Schneiderman says Deutsche Bank will pay $37 mln penalty for fraudulent order routing practices

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 New York A.G. Schneiderman
* New York A.G. Schneiderman announces Deutsche Bank will pay $37 million penalty for fraudulent order routing practices
* NY A.G. Schneiderman says "as part of agreement, Deutsche Bank admits that it misled investors and violated new york state and federal securities laws"
* NY A.G. Schneiderman says investigation of Deutsche Bank found, and bank has admitted, that bank's "marketing of dprm was materially misleading"
* NY A.G. Schneiderman-Payment to settle investigations into false statements, omissions made relating to marketing of bank's routing services
* NY A.G. Schneiderman says Deutsche Bank "failed to inform its clients that its "dark pool ranking model" was not functioning for over two years"
* NY A.G. Schneiderman says "misleading and self-serving marketing about order routing services will not be tolerated" Source text (on.ny.gov/2hrWDCl) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.