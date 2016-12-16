版本:
BRIEF-Northwestern entered into third amendment, restatement of existing revolving credit facility

Dec 16 Northwestern Corp

* Northwestern says entered into third amendment and restatement of its existing revolving credit facility, to increase size of amended facility to $400 million

* Northwestern Corp says amendmend extends maturity date of amended facility to december 12, 2021-SEC filing

* Northwestern Corp says amendment allows company to request lenders to provide $50 million in additional capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

