公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日

BRIEF-Phillips 66 says its Freeport LPG export terminal located in Texas is fully operational

Dec 16 Phillips 66

* Phillips 66 Freeport LPG export terminal fully operational

* Phillips 66 says its Freeport LPG export terminal located in Freeport, Texas, is fully operational Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

