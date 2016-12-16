版本:
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs raises $4.5 bln for buyout fund - WSJ

Dec 16 (Reuters) -

* Goldman Sachs raises $4.5 billion for buyouts fund; additional closings expected in 2017 - WSJ, citing sources Source text - on.wsj.com/2gJa7Wh Further company coverage:

