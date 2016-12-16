版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 00:57 BJT

BRIEF-Egalet announces results from intranasal human abuse potential study of Egalet-002

Dec 16 Egalet Corp:

* Egalet announces positive top-line results from an intranasal human abuse potential study of Egalet-002

* Regarding study of Egalet-002, Co says "we will look to submit full data for presentation at a medical meeting in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

