版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 01:12 BJT

BRIEF-Perk says it has obtained an interim order of Ontario Superior Court Of Justice

Dec 16 Perk Inc

* Perk Inc Says it has obtained an interim order of Ontario Superior Court Of Justice

* Perk Inc - board of directors of perk and Rhythmone have unanimously approved transaction

* Perk Inc says deal for approximately us$42.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

