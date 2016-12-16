版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 01:21 BJT

BRIEF-Shurat Hadin-Israel Law Center files lien against Boeing

Dec 16 Shurat Hadin-Israel Law Center:

* Tel-Aviv based Shurat Hadin-Israel Law Center files lien against Boeing, restraining iranian interest in Boeing-Iran air airplane deal Further company coverage:

