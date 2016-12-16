BRIEF-Innospec Inc says co, units entered into third amendment, restatement agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 16 Innospec Inc
* Innospec inc - on December 14, 2016, co, units entered into a third amendment and restatement agreement-SEC filing
* Innospec Inc- amended credit agreement retains $200 million revolving credit facility available to company and adds a term loan facility of $110 million
* Innospec Inc - termination date of revolving facility remains November 6, 2020
* Innospec Inc - proceeds of term loan are to be used in connection with company's obligations under share and asset purchase agreement
* Innospec Inc- term loan has an $11 million repayment installment due December 28, 2017, a $16.5 million installment due December 28, 2018
* Innospec Inc - term loan has a $22 million installment due December 28, 2019, with outstanding balance due on November 6, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.