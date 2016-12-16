版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 01:33 BJT

BRIEF-Dominion Resources says board increases dividend rate by 8 pct

Dec 16 Dominion Resources Inc :

* Dominion board of directors increases dividend rate by 8 percent

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.755 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐