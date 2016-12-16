版本:
BRIEF-Norwood Financial increases dividend by 3.2 pct to $0.32/shr

Dec 16 Norwood Financial Corp

* Norwood Financial Corp announces cash dividend

* Norwood Financial Corp says declared a $.32 per share quarterly dividend

* Norwood Financial Corp says dividend of $0.32 per share represents an increase of 3.2% over cash dividend declared in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

