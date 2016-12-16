BRIEF-Rexnord entered into incremental assumption agreement providing new term lean of about 1.6 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 16 Rexnord Corp
* Rexnord - on Dec 16, Chase Acquisition I, Inc, RBS Global Inc, Rexnord Llc,certain other domestic units entered into incremental assumption agreement
* Rexnord Corp- incremental assumption agreement provides for a new term loan in aggregate principal amount of approximately $1.6 billion -SEC filing
* Rexnord Corp - term refinancing loan has a maturity date of august 21, 2023-SEC filing
* Rexnord - proceeds of term refinancing loan were used to repay in full principal amount of existing term loans outstanding under existing agreement
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.